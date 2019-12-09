Councillor doesn’t believe smoky coal ban in Killarney is yet warranted

A Kerry county councillor doesn’t think a smoky coal ban is yet warranted in Killarney.

The government is to ask the public about their thoughts on a ban the burning of all smoky fuels including coal, turf, peat briquettes and wood.

The Environment Minister, Richard Bruton is also expected to announce an extension of the ban on burning smoky coal to a number of towns, including Killarney.

Independent Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae says people will need time to adjust and must be compensated for extra costs; he totally opposes a ban on the burning of turf and timber.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady says if figures from the World Health Organisation prove that air quality levels in Killarney have deteriorated, he would agree to a ban on smoky coal.

The councillor also says he will continue to burn turf: