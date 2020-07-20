Councillor disappointed to see significant spike in littering around Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor says it’s disappointing to see such a significant spike in littering at some of the county’s finest amenities in recent weeks.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill has noticed an increase in littering and dumping during the COVID-19 pandemic; he says it’s particularly noticeable at Kerry’s beaches and parks.

Cllr Cahill says it’s grossly unfair on all Tidy Towns committees, schools and other groups who give freely of their time to keep our county clean.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says it’s disgusting to see this behaviour, adding it will turn people off visiting Kerry’s renowned beauty sites.