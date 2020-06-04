Councillor confident that FEXCO will create jobs again in the future

A Kerry County Councillor says he is confident FEXCO will create more jobs in the future.

The global payments company, which has its headquarters in Killorglin and employs 1,000 people in Ireland, announced today that it is seeking around 150 voluntary redundancies.

FEXCO is dependent on the international travel sector, which continues to be hugely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; cost reductions and pay cuts have already taken place.

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr John Francis Flynn says FEXCO is at the heart of the community in mid-Kerry and although today is a disappointment, he is sure the company will create more jobs in the future: