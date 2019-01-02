Councillor compliments Garda effort to curb anti-social behaviour in Dingle

A Kerry County Councillor is thanking Gardai for efforts made to curb anti-social behaviour late at night on the streets of Dingle over Christmas.

The west Kerry town hit the headlines in Halloween when large groups of young people, many of whom were intoxicated, arrived in the town on buses.

Cllr Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says there was a marked improvement in the situation over the festive period with increased Garda numbers in the town.





Cllr Fitzgerald says bar owners also employed additional security and buses around the county were monitored to ensure anyone who was drunk didn’t travel: