Councillor calls for pause on new wind farm applications

A Kerry county councillor is calling for a pause on all new windfarm applications until new national wind energy guidelines are published.

Yesterday, the majority of councillors told the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council that there are enough turbines already in the county and other areas need to step up to the plate.

Almost a fifth of all of the wind turbines in Ireland are located in Kerry; there are 350 turbines constructed and another 41 granted planning permission.

Kerry County Council is preparing a submission as part of the public consultation on the draft national wind energy guidelines including calling for a five-kilometre coastal protection zone and increased setback distances.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today the current policy has destroyed north Kerry: