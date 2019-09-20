Councillor calls on local authority to take more responsibility with RAS tenants

A Kerry County Councillor says the local authority needs to take more responsibility when it comes to Rental Accommodation Scheme tenants who engage in anti-social behaviour.

It follows a resident of an estate in Kerry getting in contact with Radio Kerry about a man living in a RAS house who is causing chaos in the neighbourhood.

Sinn Fein Councillor Pa Daly who met with residents of the estate was told by Kerry County Council that if residents have a problem with a RAS tenant, they can complain to the Residential Tenancies Board.

However, Cllr Daly believes the local authority has a duty of care to the residents as they are responsible for placing tenants in RAS accommodation.

He says a letter was sent by the Department of Housing to Kerry County Council in relation to the policy with RAS tenants and anti-social behaviour: