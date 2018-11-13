Councillor calls for assessment of CCTV systems in Tralee MD

A Kerry County Councillor has called for an assessment of CCTV systems in the Tralee Municipal District area.

Fianna Fail Cllr Norma Foley said funding applications should also be made as a matter of urgency for new and existing systems, which she said were hugely helpful from a safety point of view.

Kerry County Council said there is currently an investigation and audit being carried out on the use of CCTV by the Data Protection Commission.





Pending the outcome of this review, the Department of Housing has requested all local authorities to pause any work on such schemes.