Council yet to decide on whether civic amenity costs will increase next year

It’s not yet known whether charges for recycling at Kerry County Council facilities will increase next year.

The council is in the process of preparing its budget for 2021, according to Director of Services for Environment with the council, John Breen.

He says a decision on pricing for the coming year for the five civic amenity centres in Milltown, Killarney, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, and Lispole hasn’t yet been made.

This week is Kerry Waste Awareness Week, and Kerry County Council is encouraging people via its social media platforms to use its civic amenity centres more.

Director of services John Breen says since the lockdown earlier this year, there’s been a huge increase in waste being brought to its facilities.

He believes this is due to people being at home more, and is calling on them to engage with the council and learn about how they can reduce household waste and increase recycling.

Further information on Kerry Waste Awareness Week is available on www.kerrycoco.ie, on Kerry County Council’s Environment Department Facebook page, or by following the conversation on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #wasteawarenesskerry and #mywaste