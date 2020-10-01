Council to write to planning regulator voicing opposition to report

Kerry County Council will write to the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) to outline councillors’ opposition to a recent report.

The OPR criticised the planning system used in the county in recent years, saying there have been too many rural dwellings granted.

The Office for the Planning Regulator said it notes, with concern, that up to 59% of all new residences constructed between 2015 and 2020 in Kerry were located in the open countryside outside of any villages or towns.





Councillors in the Kenmare Municipal District have voiced their opposition to the report.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae brought a motion to the MD’s monthly meeting, calling on the council to reject the regulator’s opinion of rural planning in the county.

He says the regulator is showing a complete lack of understanding in relation to rural living.

The Independent councillor says there are 27,000 acres of green space in Killarney National Park and – if the regulator got their way – the whole of South Kerry would be turned into a national park as well.

The members all backed Councillor Healy-Rae’s motion for the council to send a letter to the OPR.