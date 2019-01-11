Council working to create register of defibrillator locations in Kerry

Kerry County Council is working to create a register of defibrillator locations in the county.

The Community Department is developing it with the National Ambulance Service and Kerry’s Public Participation Network.

The council says that once the information is collated and verified, it’ll be used to create a location map for all defibrillators.

The local authority was responding to a question from Cllr Graham Spring, who called on the council to ask Google Maps for assistance in the creation a map of defibrillator locations.