Council to work with Kerry Airport on developing business for new Manchester route

Kerry County Council is to work with Kerry Airport on developing business for the new Manchester route.

Ryanair last month announced the new service between Kerry Airport and Manchester, which will begin in March and operate twice a week.

Kerry Airport recently hosted industry workshops in conjunction with the council, Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, and Ryanair to showcase the potential of the Manchester route to businesspeople.

The council proposes to start a three-year development programme with Kerry Airport in relation to the route, and plans to host a Kerry event in Manchester over the coming months.

They were responding to a call from Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane to initiate a marketing campaign with Kerry Airport on the new route.