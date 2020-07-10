Council will review recent street closures at end of August

Kerry County Council will review recent street closures at the end of August.

In recent days, Plunkett Street in Killarney was pedestrianised on a 24-hour basis as part of the Town’s Mobility Plan, which aims to provide for social distancing and safer streets.

A similar initiative is in place on Strand Street in Dingle.

Independent councillor Donal Grady had asked Kerry County Council to reopen Plunkett Street in Killarney to traffic when COVID-19 guidelines lessen, a motion he subsequently withdrew after widespread discussion at the MD meeting.

The council says it’ll review the recent street closures at the end of next month.