Council will review closure of public car parks at Kerry beaches after this weekend

Kerry County Council says it will review the closure of public car parks at the county’s beaches after this weekend.

The decision was taken to close them to discourage any unnecessary and non-essential travel beyond 2km over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Director of services with the council, John Breen says these measures are important to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Breen says the car parks will remain closed until Sunday, however, Kerry County Council will review the matter in line with any updates to the national restrictions: