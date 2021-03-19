Council to reveal in coming days how over €32m in funding will be used

Kerry County Council will reveal details in the coming days of how over €32 million in funding will be used.

This follows the announcement of funding for two Kerry towns under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

Mayor of Tralee and Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says the funding will be vital during the town’s recovery from the pandemic and will assist with the integration of existing and planned developments.

This fund assists projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places to live, work, visit and invest.

Following applications from Kerry County Council, Tralee has been allocated €15.9m and €16.6m has been granted for projects in Killarney.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen says the funding will help assist critical regeneration projects in Tralee and Killarney, during the county’s emergence from the pandemic.

CEO Moira Murrell says the funding will complement existing investment in both towns and assist in the recovery of the urban centres in the months and years ahead.

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Independent Councillor Brendan Cronin, says he’s particularly pleased that the Aras Phadraig project has been successful.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher says it’s a timely boost, which will give local businesses and the people of the town a much-needed lift after a very difficult and worrying year.