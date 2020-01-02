Council will find out in February if funding is allocated to North Kerry accident blackspot

It should be known by February if funding is being allocated for an accident blackspot in North Kerry.

The Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road, between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

Funding is being sought for a 2.2km stretch of the R556, which closed earlier this year for site investigation works and has remained closed.

A 2.5km section of the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, north of Ballinclogher Cross was improved in 2009 at a cost of €3 million.

Funding has been sought since for these additional works which take in a 2.2km stretch south of Ballinclogher Cross to Derryvrin and onto Rathscannel.

The bog road has subsided, which has resulted in many crashes over the years.

As well as being used by locals, tourists use this route to travel to Ballybunion.

Kerry County Council received €300,000 in early 2019 for site investigation works.

Last July, the road was closed to through traffic for this work to be carried out; it has remained closed with diversions in place, but with access for locals.

The council has requested funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to allow for construction to start in 2020; they say these allocations are usually announced in early February.