Council will closely monitor burst Banna embankment

Kerry County Council says it will continue to closely monitor a burst sand embankment in Banna.

The bank protected the low-lying areas including Brandonwell, Currahane and Banna for the past one hundred years

A ten-metre hole was gouged out of the bank around 5 o’clock on Sunday morning as a result of Storm Ciara; locals are concerned it could lead to flooding.

The council says the bank is not located on public property and the collapse doesn’t currently present a threat to the nearby roadway but it will continue to monitor it closely.