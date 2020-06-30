Council waiting for Foreshore Licence for Fenit Harbour dredging

Kerry County Council is awaiting a Foreshore Licence before it can begin dredging material in Fenit Harbour.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy raised the issue through a motion at the recent Kerry County Council meeting saying the dredging will safeguard the harbour by ensuring clear passage for vessels.

The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a limited Dumping at Sea permit to the local authority which is now waiting on the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to issue a Foreshore Licence.

This licence will outline when the dredging can take place and is needed so the council can go to tender for the dredging operations.