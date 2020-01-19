Council urged to seek funding for repair works along West Kerry road

Kerry County Council is being urged to seek funding to immediately carry out repair works along a West Kerry road.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea asked the council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out road repairs in Annascaul village.

He raised the issue at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, stating works could not wait as the area was so popular with tourists.

Cllr Michael O’Shea said this stretch of road in Annascaul is “like a street in Beirut”.

He stressed that its current condition was not good enough, adding it is an eye sore despite being the corridor to Kerry’s capital town.

The council told Cllr O’Shea that the pavement through Annascaul village will be reconstructed as part of the next phase of major improvements on the N86.

The design and tender documents are currently being prepared and subject to TII approval and the availability of necessary funding; it’s hoped the work will commence in 2021, according to the council.

Kerry County Council said it will maintain the existing surface as far as funds allow, adding that they will look at making a claim for supplementary funding for this area.