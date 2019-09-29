Council urged to address speeding in Glenbeigh “death trap”

The council is being called on to address the dangerous speeds which are being travelled along a “death trap” in Glenbeigh.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says it’s urgent that a traffic management scheme is implemented through the village.

He says cars are travelling at “chronic speeds with the four wheels barely touching the road” in some cases, adding he is afraid a child will be killed there.

The council says Glenbeigh is being examined by the Kerry National Road Design Office in consultation with the TII.

They will establish if speed, collision history or road safety inspections indicate that traffic calming intervention is warranted