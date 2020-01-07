Council to trial solution for surface of Tralee square

A Kerry county councillor says it is imperative that something is done to improve the surface of part of Tralee town centre.

Fianna Fail Cllr Norma Foley said the surface of The Square and Abbeycourt is the most dangerous and the council needs to be solution driven.

Tralee Municipal District Manager, Michael Scannell, said the surface has been assessed and has passed all tests but he accepted there are issues.

The council is to carry out a trial on the surface which will be monitored for two months.

A feasibility study is also to be carried out for the redesign of the square, which may involve new paved surfaces.