Council to target housing to lease in Kerry

Kerry County Council is to target housing across the county to lease.

The local authority is to run an advertising campaign calling for any properties that might be available under a leasing scheme in order to provide social housing.

By year end, Kerry County Council will have leased 70 housing units for social housing, meeting the target set out by central government for 2019.

As well as building new houses, the council leases properties in order to house people on their social housing waiting list.

The council says a number of larger projects contributed to the high number of properties leased this year, but continued delivery at this level will be extremely challenging.

They say in order to maximise any available opportunities, they’ll shortly run an advertising campaign.

They’ll be calling for any properties around the county that might be available under the various leasing schemes.