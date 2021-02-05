Council taking legal action to remove Healy-Rae signs

Kerry County Council is taking legal action to remove images in Kilgarvan of TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.

The council is seeking orders under the Planning and Development Act to remove two signs as it alleges the structures are unauthorised.

One sign is a photograph of Deputy Danny Healy-Rae which is located on the top of the porch of his pub, the Jackie Healy-Rae bar in Kilgarvan.

The other structure is a wall sign showing an image of Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

Kerry County Council is seeking the orders under section 160 of the Planning and Development Act, 2000.

The matter came before Killarney Civil Circuit Court by way of motion and has been given a date in May.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the council is questioning the right of the sign featuring himself to be there. He says the structure has every right to be there as any other signs up and down the length and breadth of Ireland, and indeed, Kerry.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he’s mindful that the matter is listed before court but says the sign over his pub has been there for many, many years, first depicting his late father Deputy Jackie Healy-Rae and then himself.