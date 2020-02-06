Council signs contracts to build 88 social houses in Kerry

Kerry County Council has signed contracts for the building of 88 social houses.

The seven different housing schemes are in Ardfert, Kenmare, Lixnaw, Rathmore, Ballybunion and Glenbeigh, and are worth a combined €17 million.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell is welcoming the signing of these contracts, highlighting that all 88 houses are due for completion before the end of the year.

She’s paying tribute to their Housing Capital Infrastructure Unit for advancing the projects through the design and planning stage, so that when funding becomes available, they’re in a position to progress them.

There will be 22 social houses in Farranwilliam, Ardfert and 14 in Gortamullin, Kenmare; both of these projects are due for completion in November.

The council also plans to build 10 houses in Lixnaw, 20 in Rathmore, and 20 in Ballybunion by December.

Two single rural dwellings are also to be developed in Glenbeigh by September.