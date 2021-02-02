Council seeking clarity on funding for problematic water mains in Listowel

Kerry County Council is seeking clarity regarding a funding allocation for problematic water mains in Listowel, as the funds have yet to be received.

During the Listowel Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney referenced funding allocated to repair the water mains in Bridge Road and Church Street in Listowel.

The council told him no funding had been allocated for Church Street to date, despite it being announced in September; the funds for Bridge Road have been received.

The council is looking into the issue and seeking clarity on the matter.