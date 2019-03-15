Council to seek public’s views on Healthy Kerry Plan

Kerry County Council is seeking the public’s views on a plan to improve the health and wellbeing of people in the county.

The Healthy Kerry Plan, which went out on public consultation this week, is being co-ordinated by the council’s Health and Wellbeing Officer.

One focus of the plan will be supporting and encouraging school-based initiatives including healthy eating.





The council revealed the details in response to call from Cllr Norma Foley for the Education Minster to ensure healthy eating awareness programmes become an integral part of wellbeing initiatives in schools.