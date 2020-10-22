Council to seek funding to improve visitor experience at Kerry beaches

Kerry County Council is making a fresh application for funding after one to upgrade all public toilets along the Wild Atlantic Way in the county was turned down.

It had sought funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, but a revised application is now being prepared.

This centres on improving the visitor experience to many of Kerry’s beaches, particularly those linked with a village or town.

This includes better links between the town and beach, and improvements to existing infrastructure including public toilets and car parks.

The details were revealed following a question from Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, who called for toilet and car parking facilities to be improved at Kerry visitor attractions.