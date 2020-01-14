Council to seek expressions of interest for permanent Rose of Tralee facility

Efforts to develop a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee International Festival are taking a step forward.

Tralee Municipal District is to advertise later this month seeking expressions of interest from developers in relation to the Fel’s Point site.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Jim Finucane told the monthly meeting of Tralee MD that adverts will be placed in local media from January 27th.

Mayor Finucane said the proposed facility, which could be used all year round, would be a statement of intent for the future of Tralee.