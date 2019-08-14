Council says temporary swimming ban in Ballybunion to protect public health

Kerry County Council says heavy rainfall has caused an increase in E. coli in the water at Ballybunion’s beaches.

Following advice from the HSE, the local authority has put a temporary ban on swimming at the two Blue Flag beaches.

It is awaiting the results of tests on water samples taken yesterday before it can lift the ban.

Heavy rainfall on Saturday caused animal faeces to be washed into rivers and into the sea where routine water tests picked up the increased levels of bacteria.

Director of Water Services with Kerry County Council, John Breen says it is important people obey the ban: