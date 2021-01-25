Council says people may have to give court evidence when identifying alleged illegal dumpers

Kerry County Council says it’ll accept evidence of alleged illegal dumping, but the person providing the evidence may be required to act as a witness in court.

Director of Services John Breen was speaking at the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, after a number of councillors had raised concerns about illegal dumping.

Fine Gael’s Bobby O’Connell said, with the advent of new technology, he thought there was something to fight illegal dumping.

However, he asked is it the case that anyone caught dumping by CCTV or drones will have their case thrown out in court due to the inadmissibility of such evidence.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said anything that can be used to tackle dumping needs to be used, however, it has to abide by current legalisation.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael O’Shea asked if the council had any investigations ongoing in relation to roadside dumping, while Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly asked can people send evidence of dumping to the council, where the evidence identifies a person.

The council’s John Breen said the data commissioner’s issues around CCTV have come about as waste and litter acts predate data protection acts, and updated legislation is needed.

In relation to the council accepting evidence identifying those dumping, Mr Breen says the council will utilise the information if someone gives it.

However, he says that person may be required to act as a witness in court.

Mr Breen says there’s a need for society to stand up, collectively and individually, to tackle the scourge of illegal dumping.