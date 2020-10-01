Council says not possible to give timeline of proposed South Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council says it’s not possible to give a timeline for the development of the proposed South Kerry Greenway until a decision is reached.

The council says it’s awaiting a decision from An Bord Pleanála on the greenway – this is due on the 9th October.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council – and Fine Gael councillor – Patrick Connor-Scarteen had asked the council what steps were remaining on their side.





The council says if the application is granted, the purchase of the land will be next.

However, at this moment, it’s not possible to give a timescale without a decision being made.