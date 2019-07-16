Council says main responsibility of maintaining beaches is with users

Kerry County Council says the main onus on maintaining our beaches is on the individual or group visiting them.

The local authority was responding to calls from Sinn Fein councillor Robert Beasley who asked that council staff begin cleaning beaches at 7 o’clock every morning.

Cllr Robert Beasley said Ballybunion beach was left in a terrible state on Monday morning after thousands of people visited during the good weather over the weekend.

Kerry County Council says the county has the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the country at 14 and it works with community groups and beach users to ensure high standards are maintained.

The council says people visiting beaches should take all litter home and ensure the strand is left in the condition it was found in.

It adds that the litter and dog wardens undertake regular patrols of beaches; so far this year the council has secured six convictions for littering in courts with fines ranging from €250 to €930.