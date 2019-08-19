Council says closure of road in Castleisland is absolutely necessary to facilitate roadworks

Kerry County Council says the closure of a road in Castleisland is absolutely necessary to facilitate roadworks.

College Road was closed this morning and will remain closed until Friday, when the roadworks are expected to be completed.

Kerry County Council says roads are only closed when it is absolutely vital, adding it is conscious that these works are completed before school returns; there are three schools on Castleisland’s College Road.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly claims he was told the road would not fully close during these works, and says there’s huge frustration locally as a result.

Cllr Farrelly claims not all householders were told of the closure.

However, the council says the contractor called door-to-door and also engaged with nearby business Crag Cave to advise of the closure and signposted diversions which are now in place.

Cllr Farrelly says this closure has caused major disruption in the area: