Council says anxiety about staffs’ proposed move to Irish Water

The council says there’s a lot of anxiety about staffs’ proposed move to Irish Water.

Earlier this month, more detail was released about plans to move water services staff in local authorities to the national utility by the end of 2022.

Director of Services with the council John Breen says there have been questions since the move was published and discussions are to take place with staff and unions.

The council held webinars internally and, when more information becomes available, it’ll be given to staff.

Mr Breen accepted that there’s a lot of concern and anxiety out there.