Council says allocation of €2.5 million should allow for completion of dangerous North Kerry road

Kerry County Council says an allocation of €2.5 million should allow for the substantial completion of a dangerous North Kerry road.

The R556 Rathscannel Road, also known as the Dale Road, has been an issue for public representatives and road users in North Kerry in recent years,

It’s currently undergoing a major upgrade.

The county has over €27.6 million in its roads programme, which has been allocated across all districts in a number of categories, including maintenance, drainage and community improvement works.

A number of large projects in North Kerry have received funding for this year: the N69 Listowel Bypass will receive €10 million as previously reported, a pavement overlay from Main Street to Kerry Foods has been assigned €1.25 million, while €550,000 will go to two safety schemes for Bridge Road and Upper Church Street.

An allocation of €3.1 million has been provided for specific roads, including €2.5 million for the R556 Rathscannel Road, which should allow for the substantial completion of construction this year.

Listowel MD manager John Kennelly says specific drainage funding has been allocated to local secondary and tertiary roads which are in very poor condition; nearly €190,000 has been allocated under this category.

€80,000 will go towards footpath improvement in the Listowel MD this year.