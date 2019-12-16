Council say Macroom to county bounds road was treated but rain resulted in icy conditions

Cork County Council say the N22 between Macroom and the county bounds was treated last night but it rained which resulted in icy conditions this morning.

Gardaí reported that a number of cars went off the road on the Cork side of the county bounds.

Cork County Council say the section between Macroom and the county bounds was treated last night from 8 o’clock.

They add, however, that it rained overnight, which washed the salt off the road and froze on contact with the frozen ground, resulting in treacherous driving conditions.

The council says that based on current forecasts, it’s anticipated there’ll be further treatments of the N22 over the next number of nights.