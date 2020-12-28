Council requests to carry some department funding allocations into 2021

Kerry County Council has requested to carry some department funding allocations into 2021.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport allocates funding to local authorities in a number of categories, including active travel measures and climate change adaption allocations.

These can include the widening of streets, pedestrianisations and improved cycleways, along with measures to enhance biodiversity.

The council has requested to transfer €400,000 in funding for climate change measures into 2021, while it’s also requested that €1.5 million in active travel allocations be moved to next year.

COVID-19 has impacted the rollout of some local authority initiatives this year.