Council proposing to temporarily close South Kerry road for four-week period

Kerry County Council is proposing to temporarily close a road in South Kerry for a four-week period.

It’s planning to close the N71 road from Kenmare to Glengarriff, between Molly Gallivan’s Visitor Centre and the Kerry/Cork county bounds (N71 Caha Tunnell.)

The council is proposing to close the road at 8am on February 1st to 5pm on March 1st to repair two slippages at Releagh retaining wall.

Objections to these proposals can be made before 4pm on Wednesday, December 23rd; they can be sent to the Administration Officer, Kerry National Roads Office, Kerry County Council, The Island Centre, Castleisland, Co Kerry or they can be sent by email to [email protected]