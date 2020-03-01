Kerry County Council proposes to build eight new residential units in Tralee.

The council is planning to develop four two-bed or four person units along with four three-bed or five person units in Rahoonane.

This development will also include parking and pedestrian facilities, landscaping and associated site works.

The plans are available for inspection at Kerry County Council offices in Rathass and Princes Quay, Tralee until March 27th or on kerrycoco.ie.

The council is accepting submissions or observations on this development until April 14th at 5pm.