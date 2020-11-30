Council to proceed with works to protect Ballyheigue road from erosion

Kerry County Council is to proceed with plans to protect a Ballyheigue road from erosion.

The proposed plan for Cliff Road went out on public consultation, and a report on the process came before the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Submissions were made by Inland Fisheries Ireland, Irish Water, and the gardaí, with no objections to the plans.

Kerry County Council is to reconstruct coastal protection works and cliff stabilisation to a 30 metre section of Cliff Road, Ballyheigue due to ongoing erosion at the base of the cliff.