Council preparing report on road safety issues in Glenbeigh

A report is being carried out on road safety issues in Glenbeigh in the hope of securing funding for works next year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland identified a number of issues through their Road Safety Inspections Programme, including the need for improved public lighting and a new pedestrian crossing.

Kerry County Council says a full appraisal of road safety issues in Glenbeigh is being prepared by the Kerry National Roads Office, with a view to securing funding for works during 2021.

The details were revealed by the council in response to a question from Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill.