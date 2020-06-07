Council preparing Kerry for reopening of services

Kerry County Council is working to prepare all areas of the county for services to reopen tomorrow.

It’s implementing changes to its own roadmap to reopening services, following Friday’s announcement to accelerate the easing of restrictions.

The council’s Senior Management Team met to consider the changes and issue updates.

The Council’s original plans had been developed in line with the Government’s five-phase Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business, which has now been reduced to four phases.

Kerry County Council is currently engaging with the business sector on the Safe Streets mobility plans; work to clean areas with high footfall and the provision of signage and footway stencilling to promote social distancing started this weekend.

It’s planned to begin opening the public toilets tomorrow (Monday) in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel while the facilities in other towns and on the county’s Blue Flag beaches in Banna, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Rossbeigh and Inch will be opened over the coming week.

Lifeguards will be on duty on our Blue Flag beaches from June 20th.

Meanwhile, book lending and collection services will recommence tomorrow (Monday) in Tralee and Killarney, on a “Click and Collect” basis.

This “click and collect” service will be reviewed and rolled out to the other branches from June 15th.