Council plans to extend free parking in Killarney car park

The council plans to extend free parking in a Killarney car park until the beginning of January.

Parking charges have been suspended at the Rock Road car park on Thursdays and Fridays.

At the Killarney Municipal District Meeting, Mayor and Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin called for the initiative to be extended.

The town’s MD manager Angela McAllen told the meeting they’d noticed car parking spaces freeing up in the town centre, as a result.

Ms McAllen said the council propose to extend this free parking initiative at the Rock Road car park, until early January, in line with the Town Centre Mobility Plans.