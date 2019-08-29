Plans to develop 21 council houses in Tralee

Kerry County Council is planning to develop 21 residential units in Tralee.

It is proposing to construct the homes at Ballyrickard.

Kerry County Council is proposing to construct 13 three-bed or two-storey units, 6 four-bed or two-story units with attic conversion and 2 three-bed or single-storey units at Ballyrickard, Tralee.

The works will also include parking, access road, landscaping realignment of the existing road, services and associated site works.

New connections to the existing public watermain, existing public foul and surface water sewer are also proposed as part of this scheme.

The plans for this development are on display at the Tralee Municipal District Office in KCC buildings on Princes Quay in Tralee until Friday, September 13th.

The council is inviting submissions and observations which must be submitted in writing before 5pm on Friday, September 27th.

They can be sent to Administration Office, Capital Infrastructure Unit, Kerry County Council, Princes Quay, Tralee.