Council planning to build boxing club in Tralee

Kerry County Council is planning to build a boxing club in Tralee.

The council is proposing to develop a boxing club and community facility at Dean’s Lane, Boherbee, Tralee.

The proposed development would be a two-storey structure.

It would include a boxing gym and club, circulation area, changing rooms and toilets on the ground floor, while there would be meeting rooms, a community space, canteen, mezzanine, circulation area and toilets located on the first floor.

The development would also include associated site works, a new foul drain, storm drain and public water infrastructure works.

The plans for this development are on display at the Tralee Municipal District Office in KCC buildings on Princes Quay in Tralee until Friday, September 13th.

The council is inviting submissions and observations which must be submitted in writing before 5pm on Friday, September 27th.

They can be sent to Administration Office, Capital Infrastructure Unit, Kerry County Council, Princes Quay, Tralee or by email to [email protected]