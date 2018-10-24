Council to organise conference focusing on economic development of Kerry

Kerry County Council is to organise a conference focusing on the economic development of the county.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane called on the local authority to host a conference, which would invite leading members of the Kerry diaspora to encourage investment and promote the development of the Sara Lee site in Killarney, and Fels Point and the Island of Geese in Tralee.

In response, Kerry County Council management say they support the hosting of this economic conference and will arrange it for next year.





They say the event will be a broader based conference dealing with the economic development of County Kerry.