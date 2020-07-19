Council optimistic Ballybunion’s Ladies Beach will recover Blue Flag next year

Kerry County Council is optimistic the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion will recover its Blue Flag status next year.

The beach failed to retain its Blue Flag last month due to a drop in water quality, which the council says is based on a four-year cycle.

Kerry County Council is stressing that the water quality at the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion is still regarded as good and suitable for swimming despite losing its Blue Flag.

They add the beach has a very large catchment area which is impacted by various potential sources along the Shannon and Feale/Cashen catchments, all of which are exacerbated after heavy rainfall.

The summer of 2019, particularly the latter part, had above average rainfall.

Kerry County Council previously undertook investigations of the surface water and foul sewer network in the vicinity of the beach, and carried out works to divert excess water flowing directly to the beach.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley wants the council to remove the surface water coming off land and flowing onto the beach adjacent to the Gleann Road.

The council says, however, that diversion of surface water would require an alternative discharge route and discharge location.

They say they’ll liaise with the Municipal District office and Irish Water to investigate available options.