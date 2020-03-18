Council has no money to carry out repairs on ruins at Kerry’s graveyards

Kerry County Council has no money to spend on repairing ruins at graveyards in the county – despite the fact that many of them are in a state of disrepair.

That’s according to council official Ger O’Brien, who says the money needed to carry out the repairs would be ‘astronomical’.

Mr O’Brien was responding to two motions before the monthly meeting of the Listowel Municipal District by Cllr Mike Foley, regarding two graveyards in North Kerry.

Cllr Foley says urgent repairs need to be carried out on the ruin at Murhur Graveyard, which is an archaeological protected monument, and currently has some loose stones.

He also wants an architectural survey to be carried out on the church ruins at Aghavallen Cemetery in Ballylongford, where Lord Kitchener was baptised.

He says the church is in danger of falling down and there would be an outcry if that happens.

In response Ger O’Brien said a risk assessment was currently being carried out at graveyards around the county where there are archaeological ruins.

However, he says the council simply doesn’t have the cash to carry out all the repairs required.