Council move to secure dangerous building in Killarney

Kerry County Council has designated a building on New Street in Killarney as unsafe and has taken action to secure it.

The council has erected a large steel support canopy structure to 71 High Street following the failure of the building’s owners to comply with its order to make the building safe.

Number 71 New Street houses Julie’s Barbershop as tenant on the ground floor.

A large steel canopy structure has been put in place, as well as a steel brace across the top floor and a wire mesh at roof level.

According to a Kerry County Council statement, the building is a designated dangerous structure.

Various notices have been issued to the owners and occupiers and the council has now decided, in exercise of its powers under the Roads Act, 1993, to erect this structure in order to safeguard the public using the street below.

The measures are being implemented on foot of recommendations by its structural consultants to protect the public using the public road and street.

The council had already served notice on the owners in August 2019, stating that failure to make the building safe would result in action being taken to secure it.

It also said they may be guilty of an offence under section 70 of the Roads Act and liable to a fine on conviction of €5,000.

The council also stated it may also recover any costs incurred by it in making the building safe.

The parties written to by the council in August were Pat Sheehan of Ardagh Lough, Lorretto Road, Killarney, Eileen Quill Sheehan of Ardagh Lough, Lorretto Road, Killarney, Peter McAleer of 70 High Street, Killarney and Luke Charlton and Damien Murran of Ernst and Young Receivers, Lapps Quay, Cork.

The owners have been contacted for comment.