Council to meet Castlegregory community to discuss creation of heritage centre

Kerry County Council is to meet with the Castlegregory community to discuss the possibility of creating a heritage centre in the area.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael O’Shea asked if the council would it assist the community to purchase the old school in Fahamore, Castlegregory.

He said the school would be ideal for creating a heritage centre, adding it’s a tourism hub and would be a vital attraction.

The council says its Tourism Unit will meet with community members interested in delivering this project.

