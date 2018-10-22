Council to launch exhibition marking election of four Kerry TDs to first Dáil

Kerry County Council is to launch an exhibition to mark the election of four Kerry TDs to the first Dáil.

Piaras Béaslaí represented Kerry East, James Crowley was TD for Kerry North, Fionán Lynch was elected for Kerry South, while Austin Stack was a Deputy for Kerry West.

The council’s Tourism, Arts, Culture and Recreation Strategic Policy Committee decided earlier in the year to mark the centenary of the election of December 1918.





Information panels are to be erected at the County Library in Tralee, which will include biographical details and photographs of the TDs.

Sinn Féin Cllr Toireasa Ferris raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of the council, asking what plans were in place to commemorate the four TDs.